COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
Residential curbside trash will not be collected on the holiday and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed Monday.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications. Questions concerning the collection schedule can be answered at 573-874-CITY (2489).
Trash collection crews will begin their routes at 6:30 a.m. through Labor Day.
Columbia's public transit system, Go COMO, will not operate on the holiday, and parking enforcement will be suspended.
The city’s Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at reduced hours on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center and Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Due to the holiday, administrative offices for both the police and fire department will be closed, but all other emergency services will be available.