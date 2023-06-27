COLUMBIA - City of Columbia offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, due to Independence Day.
Columbia City Council voted to cancel its July 3 meeting. The council will meet Monday, July 17.
Several city services will be impacted by the holiday.
There will be no delay in residential curbside and commercial trash collections. The city said collection crews opted to work on the holiday, and all collections will occur on their regular schedule. The landfill will be closed Tuesday.
Parking enforcement will be suspended, and Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, will not operate.
Go COMO will provide a bus route from the following city parking garages to Stephens Lake Park, the site of the city's Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration: Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Sixth and Cherry, and Short Street.
The free bus service will run from 5 until 11 p.m. for the celebration. Passengers will be able to track the position of the shuttles using the free DoubleMap app.
Administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed, but other emergency services will be available.
The Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center and Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. July 4.