City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential curbside trash collection will be temporarily suspended on the holiday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed.
Curbside trash pickup crews will also start their routes at 6:30 a.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Residents can still put bags out after 4 p.m. the day before collection day, but it is encouraged that all bags be on the curb no later than 6:30 a.m.
The hazardous waste collection for June 3 has been canceled, but the city will still hold its June 17 collection.
Columbia's transit system, Go COMO, will not run Monday. Parking enforcement will be also suspended.
The city's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at reduced hours for the holiday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Emergency services will still be available.