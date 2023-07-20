COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Clerk's Office is accepting applications for its various boards and commissions.

Boards and commissions are a way for residents to be involved in local government and to represent the voices of their fellow community members.

Applications must be received by the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, according to the news release.

Applications are available on the City's website at CoMo.gov on the City Council page, the release said.

The following are current boards and commissions openings:

  • Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission
  • Board of Health
  • Building Construction Codes Commission
  • Climate and Environment Commission
  • Commission on Cultural Affairs
  • Historic Preservation Commission
  • Tax Increment Financing Commission

To view a brief description and eligibility requirements, visit CoMo.gov/Council/Vacancies or contact the City Clerk's Office.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.