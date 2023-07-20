COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Clerk's Office is accepting applications for its various boards and commissions.
Boards and commissions are a way for residents to be involved in local government and to represent the voices of their fellow community members.
Applications must be received by the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, according to the news release.
Applications are available on the City's website at CoMo.gov on the City Council page, the release said.
The following are current boards and commissions openings:
- Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission
- Board of Health
- Building Construction Codes Commission
- Climate and Environment Commission
- Commission on Cultural Affairs
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Tax Increment Financing Commission
To view a brief description and eligibility requirements, visit CoMo.gov/Council/Vacancies or contact the City Clerk's Office.