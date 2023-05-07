COLUMBIA — A group of community organizations will hold a brief observance from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, to highlight Children's Mental Health Week.
The gathering will take place at Shelter Fountains. The local organizations involved include National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Columbia, Children's Grove of Columbia, and Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Fourth Ward City Council member Nick Foster will read the Children's Mental Health Week proclamation on behalf of Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe; along with distribution of green ribbons and remarks from the organizers of the event.
Those present will ring bells for one minute as part of a national observance Ring4Hope to highlight the progress made in research, treatment and acceptance of mental health conditions.
Some local landmarks will also display green lighting to call attention to the weeklong observance, May 7-13.
Attendees are encouraged to wear green, bring a bell to ring, and a banner or poster with the logo of their agency for group photos.
In case of rain on May 10, the event will be held at the Area Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.