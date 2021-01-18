COLUMBIA– Local Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations will take on a different form this holiday due to the pandemic.

In a press release from Columbia Parks and Recreation, the city said it will not hold its annual Candlelight March and Memorial celebration this year. Instead, community members are encouraged to light a candle at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 and walk around their neighborhoods. 

Parks and Recreation encourages those participating to safely plan marches with only members of the same household. 

A limited number of candles were available for the public to pick up at the Armory Sports and Community Center through Jan. 15. 

