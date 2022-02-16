COLUMBIA - The City Of Columbia Public Works will have a 37-person plow crew starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, February 17.
The crew will focus initially on the treatment of first and second priority roads. Accumulation is currently projected for three to seven inches. Precipitation is expected to end on Thursday evening.
Any vehicle parked on a designated snow route must be moved off of the roadway after snow accumulates more than two inches, otherwise risk a fine of $100 plus towing and storage charges.
To be notified when this rule goes into effect, sign up for alerts at Nixle.com or by texting your zip code to 888-777.
Right now, the rain is expected to transition to freezing rain before sunrise on Thursday. People operating vehicles should be aware of potential slickness. It is important to drive slow and be prepared for conditions to rapidly change.
Go COMO bus service will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 17. Buses will run until 6 p.m. Changing winter weather conditions will continue to be monitored and public works will provide updates when necessary on social media and in the announcements section of the Go COMO app.
Residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast and changing road conditions.