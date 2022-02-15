COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is gearing up for the next winter storm on Thursday. KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team is forecasting rain, ice, sleet, and snow.
Columbia's Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen says that residents need to be aware that this second winter storm will differ from the first due to the fact that it's going to be harder to take care of the roads.
"The rain's really going to be the biggest challenge for this winter weather event. When it rains before we see that precipitation, it makes it more difficult for us to pre-treat the roads. This time around, we just ask people to expect impacts during their commute on Thursday."
Although the degree of difficulty will be apparent, plow drivers are going to try their best at clearing up as much of the roads as they're able to.
"I think the best thing they can do is just stay on top of it, so we'll be sure both with utilities and public works working on the roads to have staff on standby to treat those as best we can," Olsen said.
Getting behind the wheel isn't recommended during this weather. However, if driving is imperative during the winter storm it is best to prepare for a longer commute due to the conditions and maintain comfortable distance between cars.
"Definitely give yourself more time if you're going to have to get out, especially Thursday. Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you just because if you do start sliding, you can have some time to react," Olsen said.
Stay tuned to KOMU 8 newscasts and the First Alert Weather Team for updates on the winter storm.