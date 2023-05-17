COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held a meeting Wednesday night for public comment on proposed enhancements to the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 interchange.
The proposed enhancements will consist of providing hardscape enhancement design concepts for the Missouri Department of Transportation to include for the contractors to consider.
Amy Schneider, director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the meeting gave the public a chance to comment on proposed "enhancements" rather than actual road designs.
"I would describe this project essentially as the beautification of our gateways," she said.
The city of Columbia, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Boone County, the University of Missouri, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Loop CID, Shelter Insurance, MU Health Care and many others are working together with a consultant to develop enhancements that provide an attractive appearance and will draw people into Columbia.
Some proposed changes will include decorative fencing along the bridge, decorative lighting on the bridge, decorative patterns on the interior concrete pedestrian barrier and other design improvements.
The proposed enhancements are designed to set the standard for other bridges that run over I-70 and Highway 63 that will be improved in the future.
Improvements to the interchange will not begin until 2025, but some people gave their opinions on the changes at the meeting. Dean Andersen, a Columbia citizen, is happy that intersection is finally making changes.
"I feel like the intersection out there has been a problem for a long long time, and I wanted to see what some of the proposed solutions were, and I was pretty happy with what I saw. I was also glad we had a chance to give some public input," Andersen said.
Changes to this area are not expected to be finished until 2025.