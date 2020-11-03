COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will provide voters with free bus rides to the polls on Election Day. 

The city's public transportation system, Go COMO, has bus stops near polling locations. Fares are still suspended for all routes. 

For more information about bus stops near polling places, check out Go COMO's Election Day map. The map includes all stops within a quarter mile of voting locations.

The department also offers help with planning Election Day trips. Voters can contact Go COMO if interested. 

