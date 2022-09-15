COLUMBIA- Columbia residents had the opportunity to attend a meet and greet on Thursday with the three Public Works director finalists.
The remaining candidates, Eric H. Stevens, Martin Gugel and current Columbia Public Works employee Shane Creech were all in attendance.
The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.
The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from a pool of at least 15 to three.
"Being ready and prepared is a big part of public works," Creech said.
He emphasized the need for the city to be prepared for any issues that may arrive within the city.
"We've been able to mitigate some of our lack of funds with some of the federal funds that have come in, but that money is going to go away, so we need to have discussions on how do we make up that gap," Creech said.
Creech also discussed the need to pay employees the amount they deserve and increase staff for the city.
All candidates say they are honored to be finalists and look forward to having the opportunity to help improve transportation for the city along with finding innovate ways to increase funds.
Candidate Eric Stevens emphasized the need to build connections with the community.
"My number one priority is building relationships and trust with the community and counsel," Stevens said.
Stevens said he would first focus on providing a basis for continued growth for the people of Columbia and the city itself.
Candidates gathered at the REDI Hub on East Walnut Street where they were able to have one-on-one conversations with the public about their goals for the city's improvements.
"There are so many needs and not enough money to go around. Fortunately, there are a lot of grant opportunities that currently exist," Gugel said.
"A lot of people are competing for that same money, but with a good application and a place like Columbia, can really structure strong applications in order secure funding and move some of these projects forward."
Once chosen for the position, the new Public Works director will be in charge of overseeing the city's Capital Improvement Projects.