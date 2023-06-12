COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia officially recognized June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day on Monday, honoring women who have served both in the past and present.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe signed the official proclamation at a ceremony at City Hall Monday morning, where many local female veterans were in attendance.
Monday also marked the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act signing in 1948. According to Elizabeth Herrera, executive director of Mission Promise Kept at Stephens College, the day provides a chance to celebrate the contributions women in the field have made.
"This is a phenomenal opportunity to not only showcase the service of women veterans, but also highlight the challenges they face," Herrera said.
Herrera said she hopes the day prompts thoughtful conversation about improving the quality of life of female veterans, who face many significant challenges.
"We're [female veterans] at a higher risk of homelessness, we struggle with mental health disorders at an alarming rate, we tend to isolate, we have depression, we have the aftermath of military sexual trauma," Herrera said. "So we need to have thoughtful conversations about what that means and what we can do to improve the lives of women while they're in the military, but also after military service."
Herrera said the proclamation shows women veterans are one step closer to equality.
"It means that we're amplifying the voices of women's veterans and that we are one step further moving towards actual, tangible change," Herrera said. "We're moving towards enhancing the life of women veterans."
At the state level, Missouri is set to join several states that already observe Women's Veterans Appreciation Day once Gov. Mike Parson signs Senate bill 139 into law.
According to Herrera, groups have been fighting for this bill to pass for about a year now. She said it has been helpful to find allies in the legislature that support women veterans.
"It's great to find allies and people that are willing to support this endeavor, who understand that this is not a separate day from Veteran's Day," Herrera said. "This is a day to acknowledge the unique contributions that women veterans make."
Additionally, Herrera said legislative support was unanimous for the most part. She said this is not a partisan or political issue.
"We can all agree that women veterans deserve our utmost respect and our utmost recognition," Herrera said.