COLUMBIA- The City Columbia has released the first Popular Annual Financial Report for last fiscal year, the city announced on Wednesday.
The 14-page, downloadable PDF is full of information about the city: current population (124,537), median age (28), and per capita personal income ($47, 482) and much more.
The report is a simplified version of the city's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, designed for people who may not be familiar with public finance.
"Not every person has the opportunity to read and understand the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report," Columbia Director of Finance Matthew Lue said in a statement. "But the information it contains is important and needs to be accessible to the public."
The city plans to release a simplified financial report every year going forward.