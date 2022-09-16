COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia has reopened a limited number of applications for this fall's Civic Academy.
This is after scheduling conflicts for some applicants who already applied, the City now has several spots open for the academy. Applications will remain open until the spots are filled, according to a City of Columbia press release
Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis for Columbia residents 18 years or older.
Civic Academy is a free, six-session interactive program that provides insight into city services and operations and offers opportunities for civic engagement in the community.
During the six sessions, participants will receive an overview of the city government and its operations, receive presentations from city departments, tour facilities and parks, and participate in simulations of public safety equipment.
The goal is for participants to increase their knowledge of the City of Columbia and its services.
Applications can be found at CoMo.gov/civic-academy.