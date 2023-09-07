COLUMBIA − Columbia is one step closer to finding its new police chief. Candidates for the position are set to be introduced at a community forum in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, with a meet and greet to follow until 9 p.m.
During a July forum, a group of diverse community members voiced their preferences for the qualities of the next police chief while lamenting the retirement of the previous chief, Geoff Jones, who residents saw as qualified, respectful and result-oriented.
Jones, in an exit interview with KOMU 8's Emily Spain, said of his replacement: "the ideal chief candidate would be someone who is present and available, but mostly someone who cares."
Columbians can submit questions for the candidates to answer ahead of the forum from now until Oct. 6. The city's consultant in charge of hiring is seeking community participation via submissions to identify the key concerns that will prove vital to the new chief in his or her new role.
For those interesting in applying, a recruitment brochure has been published advertising the position and can be found here.