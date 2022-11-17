COLUMBIA - Columbia's utility department will host a community input meeting Thursday night to hear feedback on proposed changes to the city's trash collection system.
The change would see the city remove the requirement for residents to use city logo trash bags. If the change is made, residents will be able to use their own trash bags starting Jan. 2. All refuse would still be required to be placed in a bag, with each bag weighing less than 50 pounds.
The city estimates that the change will save an estimated $1.15 million.
Utility service manager Brandon Renaud said the change was proposed after the community "voiced concern about the quality, availability, and cost of the current bags."
Not everyone seems to have a problem with the city logo bags, though.
Columbia resident Jeff Clouse said while he's fine with the proposed change, he personally preferred the city logo bags.
"I love them," Clouse said. "The bags that the city gives are huge. I can fit two to three weeks of trash in those. So I don't put trash out on the curb every week, and I think that's what they intended: to reduce the amount of pickups at the curb. I also don't have to buy those bags. Now you'll hear a lot of feedback that people do have to buy bags because they run out of the freebies from the city, but I also don't know how much effort there is to conserve. I see a lot of not full bags out on the curb."
Clouse said he knows he is in the minority when it comes to his appreciation of the city logo bags.
"I know I don't speak for the masses because I have a small family," Clouse said. "I don't really have a large property or run a business out of my home at all, so I don't produce a lot of waste."
He thinks if the change were to happen, most residents would be happy.
"I imagine they would celebrate with fireworks and beer, and whatever else they celebrate with," Clouse said. "I think it would be a very welcome change."
Clouse said he potentially sees this move as a first step to the city implementing roll carts. He thinks that if the city moves in that direction, it could be a more permanent solution for a longer period of time.
Clouse said even with the meetings and the large conversation surrounding trash collection in Columbia, he hardly hears complaints from people in his real life. He said he sees most of the buzz on social media.
"I think it's way more of an issue on social media than it is in maybe real life, but that's social media. That's anything on social media," Clouse said. "It seems like every day, every week, every election cycle, Columbia is talking about trash pick up. In my perspective, it's not that hard. Tell me what to do and I'll do it."
Nevertheless, Clouse says he is happy to see the city government hosting these community input meetings.
"I do appreciate that they do those, to get the public's opinion," he said. "There's always been a channel for people to voice their opinions and concerns. I think that the city government has probably become more accessible recently, though. The more the city listens to the people and gives people the opportunity to feel listened to, that's a good thing."
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
If someone is unable to attend the meeting, the city will host another on Wednesday, Nov, 30. Citizens also have the option to provide feedback virtually on Beheard.CoMo.gov