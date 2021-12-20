COLUMBIA - City of Columbia officials plan to make an announcement about the new city manager in a news conference on Monday afternoon.
Current city manager John Glascock is set to retire on Jan. 14.
The city council has conducted three in-person interviews in the final stages of its six-month search process, according to a statement from the council on Dec. 10.
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew has been critical about the process, citing a lack of transparency in the hiring process. In a press release, Minchew asked that the position not be filled until after the April 2022 elections, when a new mayor is elected, if the process is not transparent.
"When I say transparency, like I said, it's just the process. Where are we at in the process? How many people did we start with? What's the criteria?" Minchew explained.
On Dec. 10, The Columbia City Council released the following statement regarding the search for the next City of Columbia city manager:
“The Columbia City Council is excited about progress in the search for Columbia’s next city manager. The Council has worked as a cohesive group during the search process to identify candidates it feels are the best fit for the City. We know Columbia is a great place to live and work, which makes this a competitive market. That was evident by the number of applicants from diverse backgrounds who applied. That competition has only been exaggerated in today’s job market during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this Council feels the need to conduct an efficient process while respecting candidate confidentially. During this process, which began this summer, the Council along with CPS HR Consulting reviewed 32 applicants, pre-screened 10 and has held in-person interviews with three. Only a few years ago the community identified the traits and characteristics it would most like to see in a city manager. This Council has listened to that feedback and has kept that information in mind during the search. Additionally, over the last two years, this Council has heard from members of the public, businesses and community partners. Together, along with City staff, we have worked to get residents vaccinated, support local businesses through a pandemic and end this last fiscal year in a strong place at the City. As a community, we continue to work to address Columbia’s key issues. This Council is confident this process will produce a City Manager who is highly qualified to steer our community through the challenges that lie ahead and continue to move our community forward.”
The community briefing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway at 4 p.m.
KOMU 8 News will stream the briefing on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.