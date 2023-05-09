COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia will host a public information meeting next week to give an update on the ongoing recycling and waste diversion program evaluation and provide a timeline for the process.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
RT Design & Construction, a consultant for the city that is evaluating all aspects of the recycling and waste diversion program for improvement, will give a brief presentation at 6:15 p.m. and then will be available for questions and comments, a news release said.
The presentation will also be recorded and made available on the Solid Waste website.
For more information or to leave questions or comments online, please visit the project page at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.