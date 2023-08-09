COLUMBIA - Columbia's Solid Waste Utility hosted a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposed recycling drop-off center on Oakland Gravel Road.
At the meeting, residents had the opportunity to view preliminary plans with city staff on hand to answer questions.
The proposed site will include up to 10 receptacles for mixed fiber, which includes cardboard, office paper/envelopes, newspapers, magazines/catalogs and boxboards/chipboards. Some of the receptacles will also be used for mixed containers which includes rigid plastics, aluminum cans, metal cans and glass bottles/jars.
Some residents at the meeting expressed concerns that there wouldn't be enough space in that area for such a facility.
The site will be in an enclosed area similar to the drop-off sites on State Farm Parkway and on the South Providence outer road, just north of Nifong Boulevard.
The project would include an excavation, site grading, installation of concrete pavement, installation of a perimeter fence, signage, the installation of the recycling receptacles and the installation of storm-water controls.
Public comments also will be accepted online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov through Aug. 22.
The assistant director for utilities-solid waste said all comments will have a strong effect on whether the project is approved and sent to city council for discussion.