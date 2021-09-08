COLUMBIA - The Fifth and Walnut parking garage will begin a safety project this fall, as long as COVID-19 doesn't create any delays, Columbia City Council decided on Tuesday night.

The parking garage, the tallest in Columbia, has had many suicide attempts since its erection in 2011.

In late August of 2018, a man took his life at this structure. Since the death, friend Cameron Foss has been frustrated that the city has yet to make any urgent changes and has now seen another friend lose their life at this structure.

Foss says he and a crowd of others will be at the Columbia City Council meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the urgency of making the parking garage safer.

"We're going to not just ask for change but ask why change hasn't occurred," Foss said.

An 8-feet-tall fence will be placed on the garage's ninth level, which will be part of the first phase of the project. The second phase will consist of steel panels placed to cover openings from the higher levels of the garage.

While these changes are in the works, it's the lack of urgency that continues to worry people.

Carlie Marks, a friend to the most recent suicide victim at the structure, believes the smallest changes could have been made to avoid her friend's death.

"There should be security," Marks said. "And more signs to let people know their life matters."

The city will open and review bids from contracts for the first phase Thursday and Friday, according to the Columbia Missourian. The estimated cost is around $300,000, but council is reviewing an additional $300,000 for the project.