COLUMBIA - The recycling drop-off centers on the Moser's Foods properties at 900 North Keene Street and 705 Business Loop 70 West will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 7.
According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the increased use of the facilities and the improper disposal of material at the drop-off centers have resulted in the site being harmful to Moser's primary business.
In the press release, the City of Columbia says Moser's has long been a respected partner with the City of Columbia's Solid Waste Division by providing areas on their property for recycling drop-off facilities. It says their partnership has been greatly appreciated.
The City of Columbia reminds residents that improper use of the recycling drop-off sites is damaging to the City's relationship with its community partners. The City says if more partners withdraw their commitment to providing space for recycling centers, it will reduce the availability of those resources and services for citizens.
A list of recycling drop-off centers is available on the City of Columbia's website.