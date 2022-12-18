COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement.
The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from inclement weather conditions for people in a crisis and/or experiencing homelessness. The plan will fund non-profit organizations to contribute to better services and low-barrier shelters.
The renewal homeless drop-in center has a $117,489.58, which is $27,497.82 more than last year's budget. The overnight warming center budget is $66,000, $49,500 more than the original budget last year.
Glenn Adams was evicted from his apartment several days ago for multiple reasons. He now roams the streets of Columbia looking for somewhere to camp out, but he said the weather is his biggest issue.
"I'm homeless again, so I'm going to try again, try to get myself together. But it's been really cold. I've been real cold since I left my apartment," Adams said.
The Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan is intended to provide a plan of action for distributing funds from the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds collected by the City of Columbia to increase the community's capacity to accommodate homelessness.
According to The Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan: Final Report, "87% of CHA residents have experienced homelessness prior to obtaining permanent housing,".
During the pre-council meeting, there will be an update on the proposed short-term rental ordinance. The city is also expected to approve the 2022 Sidewalk Master Plan.