COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Housing Programs announced a public hearing with goals of hearing citizen input on identifying community development needs.
The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The City estimates it will receive approximately $1 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $600,000 in HOME funds in the fiscal year 2022.
The CDBG provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to develop urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment for low and moderate income persons.
The HOME grants are given to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low income Americans.
The City encourages attendance to receive public comment on the community's priority housing and community development needs.