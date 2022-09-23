COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is hosting its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event on Friday.
This is the first time the event will be held since September 2019, when pandemic restrictions put group events on hold.
Neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event is beneficial for both city employees and local residents.
"It's an opportunity to meet people who work in other city departments, to get to know them [and] to find out what people do in other parts of the city," Kottwitz said. "We also get to see staff in action. It also has the benefit of allowing our staff to build relationships with folks in the central city neighborhoods."
For the event, 70 city employees have volunteered part of their work day to cleaning street curbs and sidewalks, picking up litter along streets, painting street markings, clearing vegetation and working in parks.
"We call them volunteers, but they are actually city employees that have just said, 'Hey, I'm willing to do something with my fellow city staff to come work in the neighborhood,'" Kottwitz said.
The employees will focus on Columbia's central neighborhood. This consists of the area bounded by Wilkes Boulevard (north), Eighth Street (east), Park Avenue (south) and Providence Road (west).
"We've also invited the residents within the boundary of the project to join us," Kottwitz said. "Earlier this week, our staff from Neighborhood Services visited all of the homes within the neighborhood, told them what we were doing [and] invited them to come join us."
During the event, the Office of Neighborhood Services will place dumpsters in this area for resident use through Monday. The city will also pick up waste tires from residents in the neighborhood Friday morning.
"We want this to be a positive experience for everybody, both city staff and the people that live in this neighborhood," Kottwitz said.
City staff and volunteers from the local community will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Douglass Park in Columbia. At noon, lunch will be provided to volunteers.