COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the second of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city.
The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
"The Solid Waste Utility is committed to making trash collection as efficient and effective as possible for our customers," the city said.
The first meeting, held on Jan. 10, saw a large crowd with individuals for and against roll carts.
Tuesday night's meeting is scheduled to take place at the Activities and Recreation Center on 1707 W. Ash Street from 6 to 8 p.m.