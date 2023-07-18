COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation will host two public meetings to gain feedback from locals on the development of the Orr Street Park property. Both meetings will take place at the property, 210 Orr St.
The first meeting is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22, and the second meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
Parks and Recreation staff will be present at both meetings to share development plans and receive public opinion on the proposed designs.
The department broke ground on the park last month. Proposed features include a passive greenspace, a playground, a performance area, permanent public art installations, a seating area and sidewalk and parking improvements, according to a release from Parks and Recreation.
The 210 Orr St. property is a 1.5-acre lot in downtown Columbia and was purchased by the Parks and Recreation department in 2022, according to the city of Columbia website.
Anyone who cannot attend the public input meetings can still provide feedback online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/orr-street-park.