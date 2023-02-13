COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will begin the second phase of its safety barrier installations in the coming weeks at the 5th Street and Walnut Street parking garage in downtown Columbia.
According to Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan, Columbia-based company Professional Contractors and Engineers will install steel window panels on floors 5-8 of the garage. An Oklahoma-based manufacturing company recently shipped the panels, which are set to arrive in Columbia on Feb. 27.
The city will publish a press release to notify residents of limits to the garage's hourly parking services. The plywood barriers located on the top level of the garage will be removed when installation of phase 2 is complete.
Lifelong Columbia resident Josie Martin has seen the devastating consequences of the parking garage after it was constructed in 2011.
"I remember my friends and I walking down from high school," Martin said, "from Hickman, and seeing the first lady who jumped... that was ten years ago."
Since then, Martin has lost co-workers and friends who died by suicide when jumping from the garage.
"It was [traumatizing], but I didn't really get it, and then it just kept happening. The first instance when I first got it was when I was working at Broadway Brewery. One of my co-workers said, 'see you guys later,' getting off work... I came to McNally's to get a drink, and someone said someone jumped, and I went and saw that, and it was James Carter, who I had just gotten off work with. That was the first instance of, 'this is a problem,'"
Carter died by suicide in August 2019. Two years later, Martin's best friend, Haven Thomason, died by suicide at the same garage.
Martin says it's a public health crisis that must be addressed.
"If any city officials are hearing me right now, please just put gates on the windows, please," Martin said. "We got the barriers up, just please finish the job. It's not okay, and people, my friends, that work at McNally's, have already been traumatized by this disaster."
Martin has been an activist on the issue, creating a suicidal awareness event in honor of Thomason that raised funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The City of Columbia has previously designated $600,000 in funding for the safety installations, dating back to the 2020 fiscal year budget. Last year, the city installed 10.5-foot fencing around the perimeter of the garage's roof.
Ogan told KOMU 8 that shipping delays related to COVID-19 supply line disruptions have prevented the city from installing the steel window panels sooner. Installations will begin on the eighth floor and work down to the fifth, and the city plans to publish a press release regarding limits on parking in the garage during construction.
If you or anyone you know might be suffering from suicidal thoughts, please call 988 or text "TALK" to 741741.