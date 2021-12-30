MID-MISSOURI − Due to extreme temperatures, the city of Columbia will open the warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Jan. 1.
That day the city will also extend the hours of operation of the center. The overnight warming center will be open from from 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.
The regular hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The city of Columbia opens the Wabash Bus Station, located at 126 North Tenth Street, when temperatures reach 9 degrees or lower.
Other warming centers and shelters are available in mid-Missouri as temperatures become extreme.
Columbia warming centers are open during the building's normal business hours.
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Shelters are also available in Columbia to provide sleeping accommodations. Some include meals.
- Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), call 573-875-1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight
Below are warming centers across mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cole County
- Clarke Senior Center: Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Salvation Army Center of Hope: overnight shelter
Callaway County
- Callaway County Health Department: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cooper County
- Boonslick Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maries County
- Maries County Library - Vienna: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Maries County Library - Belle: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miller County
- Miller County Library - Eldon & Iberia: call for hours and information, (573)-392-6657
Moniteau County
- California Nutrition Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m.
Morgan County
- Morgan County Library: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Westside Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Osage County
- Osage County Library: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Osage County Health Department: Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.