COLUMBIA - Columbia's Small Business Recovery Loan Program application portal will open Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Small businesses in Columbia will be able to apply for grant funding, the City of Columbia Housing Programs Division announced Tuesday.
Eligible business may receive a $15,000 forgivable loan to cover business interruption, adaptation and resiliency expenses in response to the impact of COVID-19.
City staff estimates a two week turnaround for disbursement of funds, depending on the level of demand and completeness of applications.
For more information, check out their website on the full list of application instructions.