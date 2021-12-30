MID-MISSOURI − The city of Columbia will open the warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Jan. 1.
The overnight center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The city of Columbia will open the Wabash Bus Station, located at 126 North Tenth Street, when temperatures reach 9 degrees or lower.
Other warming centers and shelters are available in mid-Missouri as temperatures become extreme.
Columbia warming centers are open during the building's normal business hours.
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Shelters are also available in Columbia to provide sleeping accommodations. Some include meals.
- Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), call 573-875-1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight
Below are warming centers across mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cole County
- Clarke Senior Center: Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Salvation Army Center of Hope: overnight shelter
Callaway County
- Callaway County Health Department: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cooper County
- Boonslick Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maries County
- Maries County Library - Vienna: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Maries County Library - Belle: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miller County
- Miller County Library - Eldon & Iberia: call for hours and information, (573)-392-6657
Moniteau County
- California Nutrition Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m.
Morgan County
- Morgan County Library: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Westside Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Osage County
- Osage County Library: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Osage County Health Department: Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.