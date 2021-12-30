MID-MISSOURI − The city of Columbia will open the warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Jan. 1.

The overnight center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city of Columbia will open the Wabash Bus Station, located at 126 North Tenth Street, when temperatures reach 9 degrees or lower.  

Other warming centers and shelters are available in mid-Missouri as temperatures become extreme.

Columbia warming centers are open during the building's normal business hours. 

  • ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
  • Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
  • Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
  • Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
  • Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
  • St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.

Shelters are also available in Columbia to provide sleeping accommodations. Some include meals. 

  • Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
  • Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
  • Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
  • True North (for domestic violence), call 573-875-1370
  • Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
  • St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight

Below are warming centers across mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Cole County

  • Clarke Senior Center: Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Salvation Army Center of Hope: overnight shelter

Callaway County

  • Callaway County Health Department: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cooper County

  • Boonslick Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maries County

  • Maries County Library - Vienna: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Maries County Library - Belle: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Miller County

  • Miller County Library - Eldon & Iberia: call for hours and information, (573)-392-6657

Moniteau County

  • California Nutrition Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m. 

Morgan County

  • Morgan County Library: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
  • Westside Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Osage County

  • Osage County Library: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • Osage County Health Department: Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.

