COLUMBIA - Trash and recycling bag vouchers are on their way to Columbia residents.
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will send the vouchers in the mail the week of June 13.
Residents can expect two vouchers for 26-count rolls of black refuse bags and one voucher for an 18-count roll of blue recycling bags in the June packet.
If people do not receive their vouchers by June 20, they are instructed to contact the City's bag contractor, WasteZero by phone or email.
Vouchers will be mailed to the service address, regardless of who is paying for the utilities. Customers are asked to separate the single-use vouchers and use only as needed. The vouchers can not be duplicated and are tracked through bar codes.
All trash placed on the curb for collection must be in official city-provided trash bags with a City of Columbia logo. As long as the bags are city issued, there is no limit to the number of bags placed curbside.
If needed, residents can purchase additional black refuse bags in rolls of five for $10. The charge fee covers extra costs such as the landfill disposal fee, employee salaries, and vehicle maintenance.
Customers needing additional blue recycling bags should callWasteZero, and a voucher will be mailed free of charge.
Bag vouchers are redeemable at the following Columbia locations: Gerbes Super Markets, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's Foods, Schnucks/EatWell, and City of Columbia Utility Customer Service.
More information can be found online.