COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia announced Tuesday it will use its Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants to fund studies related to Go COMO, the city's public transit service, among other projects.
The city received the grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation last month, which totaled $1,440,000.
Columbia was one of 473 communities nationwide to receive a SS4A grant. These federal funds require a local match of 20% of the combined total, meaning the city will provide $360,000 for a total of $1,800,000. This funding will allow the city to use a smaller amount of local funds to achieve more than it would be able to accomplish otherwise.
According to Columbia Public Works, Go COMO is preparing to undergo a study to evaluate different ways to increase ridership and reach staff levels that support a stable and expanding bus service.
Other projects that the SS4A grants will help fund are as follows:
A highway safety manual-based analysis of current CATSO projects
The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization, or CATSO, is responsible for coordinating a transportation plan for the Columbia area.
The current CATSO Transportation Plan covers improving safety as it pertains to roadways, public transit, people walking, people biking and many other means of travel.
The highway safety manual would be used to review locations throughout the city in an effort to reduce crashes.
A high-injury network analysis update
A high-injury network (HIN) is a group of streets with a relatively high number of serious crashes. The HIN will be used to identify locations where the Safe Systems Approach can have the most impact in improving safety at high-crash locations.
A review of Columbia's Complete Streets policy
A Complete Streets policy helps a community plan and maintain streets to make them safe for users of all ages and abilities.
The city will hire a consultant to review the current policies, gather input from the community and then update those policies. The city said this will ensure it can provide the best facilities possible for residents to move safely about the city, regardless of how they travel.
A study of leading pedestrian intervals
A leading pedestrian interval (LPI) allows pedestrians to enter a crosswalk 3 to 7 seconds before vehicles are given a green light indication. Some studies show pedestrians at LPI signals can be more visible and safe. This study will consider setting LPI guidelines for the city.
The creation of a pedestrian level of comfort map
A pedestrian level of comfort map for Columbia would allow community members to compare the ease of using various sidewalks, street crossings and trails in the city.
The map will provide information on which paths best serve the needs of pedestrians and can also assist with future pedestrian improvements.
Additional information about the SS4A grant program can be found online.