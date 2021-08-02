COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Utilities Department is reinstating late charges on past-due utility bills beginning with bills issued after Aug. 1, 2021.
According to a city ordinance, "if a customer's bill is not paid in full by the date payment is due, the bill for the next billing period shall include a late charge equal to three percent of the amount remaining unpaid on the due date of the preceding billing period. Late charges shall not be assessed against the balance due on a delinquent account if the customer is current on the payments required by a settlement agreement for the account. Late charges shall not be assessed against the balance due on a delinquent account if the service has been disconnected."
Customers will also receive a past-due notice, including a possible disconnection-of-services date, if the past-due amount is not paid in full.
Services may be disconnected for nonpayment after 30 days from the bill issue date. If the account remains disconnected for 30 more days, the City will deactivate the account and send the past-due amount to the City's contracted collection agency.
The City assessed late fees through July 2016, when the charges were suspended while Utilities Customer Services worked through configuration issues with newly installed billing software.
The City reinstated the late fees in January 2020 but rescinded them again in April during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilities made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state of emergency on May 29.