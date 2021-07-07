COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Utilities announced it will begin reinstating late charges on past-due utility bills. Columbia citizens can expect these charges on past-due utility bills issued after Aug. 1, 2021.
Following the lifting of the city's state of emergency on May 29, utilities made the decision to reassess late charges that had been waived since April 2020 due to the pandemic.
According to a news release, if a customer's bill is not paid in full by the date payment is due, the bill for the next billing period shall include a late charge. The charge can be equal to 3% of the unpaid amount.
If the customer is currently making payments, required by a settlement agreement, late charges will not be assessed. Late charges will also not be assessed if the service has been disconnected.
Customers will also receive a past-due notice. After 30 days from the original due date, services may be disconnected.
Utility customers with any questions, comments, or concerns can reach the Utility Customer Services at 573-874-7380 or UCS@CoMo.gov.
Visit MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov to start a new account or find information on an existing account.