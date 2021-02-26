COLUMBIA — As temperatures warm up, the City of Columbia Utilities Department will soon be resuming utility disconnections.

The department urges utility customers with a past due balance to bring your account current as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected. 

Utility customers can make payments:

Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account. 

By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account. 

At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card. 

  • Drive-thru: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Cashiers Office: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Customers who are in need of utility payment assistance may be able to receive help.

For more information contact the city by phone at 573-874-7380 or email at UCS@CoMo.gov.

