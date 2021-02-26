COLUMBIA — As temperatures warm up, the City of Columbia Utilities Department will soon be resuming utility disconnections.
The department urges utility customers with a past due balance to bring your account current as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected.
Utility customers can make payments:
Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account.
By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card (no convenience fees) or checking/savings account.
At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card.
- Drive-thru: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Cashiers Office: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Customers who are in need of utility payment assistance may be able to receive help.
For more information contact the city by phone at 573-874-7380 or email at UCS@CoMo.gov.