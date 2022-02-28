COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia got public opinion on the 2021 strategic plan at its meeting on Monday.

City of Columbia Vision Commission

Members of the vision commission discuss the strategic plan objectives.

As explained in an earlier KOMU 8 web story, the three-phase citywide plan started in the summer of 2018. It was put in place to aid with service, communication, continuous improvement, integrity, teamwork and equity throughout the city.

Sasha Pass, Chair of the Vision Commission, said, "The strategic plan was put into effect last year by the city of Columbia to encompass the areas the community would like to address to make the city better."

The Columbia City Council approved this strategic plan at its meeting back in July.

The plan outlines the city's mission statement and contains five priority areas: organizational excellence, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community and resilient economy. 

"My purpose is to gather community member's insights on those five areas and find out if those areas address what they want to see and find out what they think about them," Pass said.

In July of last year a city said in a press release that the plan will focus on the entire community.

The five focus groups for the plan are people who identify as low income, business representatives, people disabilities, seniors, and youth.

A member of the Vision Commission, Eleni Bickell, said in an email, "The five areas that are incorporated in the city's strategic plan are high level “buckets” through which the city organizes its work."

Bickell said the public meeting Monday helped provide the commission with input for guiding the city’s decision-making as we strive to provide the best possible service to the community.  

According to Bickell, the commission will be asking Columbia citizen's the following three questions:

1) What do you see as strengths in this priority area?
2) Do you feel represented in this priority area?
3) What would you like to see added to this priority area?
 
Pass said the vision commission can change the plan to suit the community member's needs.
 
"The plan was structured very well as far as these are the five areas we want to focus on, these are the action items, and this is how we're going to measure it," Pass said. "I hope that is what the public focusses on, but I want them to let us know what we can do better."
 
There was only one community member in attendance at the meeting. He said for the safe neighborhood part of the strategic plan, it would be beneficial to add homelessness resources to that priority area.
 
The vision commission members agreed with this statement and brought up adding resources concerning gun violence in the community, something the safe neighborhoods part of the plan lacked.
 
Pass said this is the first public input session the commission has held. The vision commission hopes to gain a greater turnout of community members if another input session is held in the future.
 
To see the full strategic plan report, click here.
 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.