COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia got public opinion on the 2021 strategic plan at its meeting on Monday.
As explained in an earlier KOMU 8 web story, the three-phase citywide plan started in the summer of 2018. It was put in place to aid with service, communication, continuous improvement, integrity, teamwork and equity throughout the city.
Sasha Pass, Chair of the Vision Commission, said, "The strategic plan was put into effect last year by the city of Columbia to encompass the areas the community would like to address to make the city better."
The Columbia City Council approved this strategic plan at its meeting back in July.
The plan outlines the city's mission statement and contains five priority areas: organizational excellence, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community and resilient economy.
"My purpose is to gather community member's insights on those five areas and find out if those areas address what they want to see and find out what they think about them," Pass said.
In July of last year a city said in a press release that the plan will focus on the entire community.
The five focus groups for the plan are people who identify as low income, business representatives, people disabilities, seniors, and youth.
A member of the Vision Commission, Eleni Bickell, said in an email, "The five areas that are incorporated in the city's strategic plan are high level “buckets” through which the city organizes its work."
Bickell said the public meeting Monday helped provide the commission with input for guiding the city’s decision-making as we strive to provide the best possible service to the community.
According to Bickell, the commission will be asking Columbia citizen's the following three questions: