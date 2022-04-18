COLUMBIA - In the nearly two months since the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council met to give updates on safety downtown, the city of Columbia is still waiting on the additional safety precautions the council planned.
"Otherwise we are still waiting on the city to install the permanent lights that we paid for in 2021," Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said. "The city says that might take six to eight months."
Davis said there hasn't been many updates since the last meeting with regard to adding more cameras outside downtown businesses.
From the end of February to April 18, the Columbia Police dispatch recorded 25 instances of shots fired in Columbia. Three were reported in the downtown area.
With a weekend shooting downtown early Sunday morning, some Columbia residents are still concerned about safety in the area.
Anthony Sobolevsky, a senior at Columbia College, witnessed the shooting Sunday morning after he was walking home. He said he saw a group of people outside Boone Olive Oil Co. on Ninth and Cherry Streets. He said he walked around them and then things started to escalate.
"Then the guy right next to me, not even six feet away, said 'You don't want to mess with me fool' and immediately drew a gun," Sobolevsky said. "I was right behind him and I saw the color of it, it was a green pistol, had a laser sight, he was pointing it, I'm not sure directly at who just at the crowd, and next thing I know I hear two loud shots and so I immediately just bolted down [the] street."
Soblevsky said he was shocked to be so close to the incident when it happened. He said he feels like the area could benefit from having even more safety measures.
"I think including more cameras and just having maybe more officers on the lookout, especially throughout the night, just on the lookout at the bars," Sobolevsky said. "People could be intoxicated and that could've escalated things quicker."
The shooting happened outside Boone Olive Oil Co., and though the store wasn't open at the time of the shooting, an employee said they are very aware of the safety issues with being downtown.
"It's concerning, especially on a busy weekend like Easter Sunday. There's a lot of customers. It could happen in the day as well, luckily it didn't," Abdullah Alsharafi, salesperson at Boone Olive Oil Co., said.
Alsharafi said the store has emergency contacts with police in Columbia to call if there's any trouble.
"Overall the community is in contact with each other," Alsharafi said.
Alsharafi said for the most part he does feel safe in the area, but he thinks it would be nice to have more patrol downtown.
"Having some more police downtown would be nice, also at night," Alsharafi said. "I know sometimes it gets a little rowdy at night. Our store isn't open that late, so it doesn't really affect us, but it would be nice just as a general safety."
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones also attended the downtown safety meeting back in February. At the time, he said the main goal was to increase police presence when the bars let out.
When KOMU 8 spoke to the department Monday morning, they said there are more officers any time there is potential for larger gatherings of individuals in the downtown area to help promote public safety and reduce the risk of incidents.