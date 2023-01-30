COLUMBIA — City of Columbia Public Works and Utilities employees took to City Hall Monday night to demand improved pay and protest against pending transportation cuts.
The protest, organized by the Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) and the Missouri Jobs with Justice (MOJWJ) coalition, comes ahead of collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations between the city of Columbia and its employees. Its current contract expires this year.
"Our members are very clear they need significant raises, and they also need some pretty significant increases in benefits," said Andrew Hutchinson, public sector representative for LiUNA Local 955. "There's more in specific that we'll get into in bargaining over the next couple of months. we're hoping that the city bargains in good faith with us and takes us seriously. But the reality is that these wage increases are a long time coming, and these are the workers who have kept our city running through a global pandemic, and we need to make sure that we treat them right."
In a letter addressed to city council members in December 2022, LiUNA Local 955 wrote, "We are the bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, sewer and road maintenance worker, custodians – the service and maintenance workers who keep this City humming. We are the essential workers who kept the City running through a pandemic. We put our lives on the line during COVID-19 and we are asking the City to show us the same loyalty that we show them everyday."
The plan, which union-represented workers and LiUNA representatives presented to the city council at its last pre-council meeting, addressed five areas of improvement for upcoming CBA negotiations:
- Pay increases,
- Overhaul of the worker grievance process,
- "Fix[ing] equity issues between departments,"
- Paid family leave and bereavement leave,
- End pre-employment drug testing.
Although the City of Columbia's CBA with its employees doesn't expire until this fall, workers are looking for immediate wage increases to help alleviate staffing shortages across multiple departments.
That includes GoCoMoTransit, which may consider merging some of its six routes together, which would eliminate some stops.
"In the 15 years I have relied on this public service, I have seen its critical importance disregarded by those in power," said Gretchen Maune, a Columbia resident. "I have sat there in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders, and debate the wages of our overworked and underpaid bus drivers. As a city resident who depends upon them every day, I can tell you firsthand that their time and their skill is worth it. Public transit is a public service, and it should be treated as such."
Melvin Stapleton, who has worked as a GoCoMoTransit bus driver for multiple years, said he's recently had to work as many as 60 hours in one week and is concerned with the negative consequences of cutting routes.
"Well, it's just the long hours," Stapleton said. "People who have a life and have families have to work that continuously. People need breaks, you know, take time off. Sometimes, we don't have the employees to cover time-off requests and things like that, situations like that."
He says people rely on the bus transit system for medical needs and other essential services, and the system is in a position where "it needs help."
When asked for comment, City of Columbia Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen sent KOMU 8 the following response:
"During the negotiation period, City staff and employee groups are prohibited from making public comments on negotiations unless done through a joint statement that has been agreed to in writing in advance of issuance pursuant to section 19-25 of the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances. Additionally, the City’s ordinances prevent the Columbia City Council from engaging in any form of collective bargaining.
"As part of the annual collective bargaining process, Laborers’ Local 955 presented its goals and objectives to the City Council on Jan. 17.
"Even though the City cannot comment on current negotiations, the City has made it a goal to address compensation. Over the past year and a half, employees represented by Laborers’ Local 955 have received pay raises exceeding 12 percent.
April 2021 - 2.1 percent
Sept. 2021 - 3 percent
May 2022 - 3 percent
Sept. 2022 - 4 percent
"The City also implemented retention payments during the COVID-19 pandemic for permanent employees, with payments of $1,500 for permanent employees continuously employed on or before March 8, 2020, and $750 for permanent employees continuously employed on or before Jan. 9, 2022."