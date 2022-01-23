COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has scheduled its utility customer service's updated online billing portal to go live on Jan. 28.
The site, My Utility Bill, will promote energy efficiency, the city said. Customers can set energy goals and track their progress.
New customers will have to create a login to enter the platform.
Customers who already had an account will receive an email with their username and instructions to reset their password.
New registrations will be suspended from Jan. 24 through the completion of the updates.
The site will be offline at 6 p.m. on Jan 28 and will be back online as quickly as possible.
These are some of the updated features of the customer service portal:
- Billing and payment management: The updated portal allows customers to see current service charges, view payment arrangements, and set up automatic bill pay.
- Detailed usage charts: The updated portal provides visualization tools that allow customers to track energy usage.
- Account management: Registered customers can customize their profiles. The system will set markers to help customers monitor events that might change a usage pattern.