COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia’s Volunteer Programs reports that more than 1,000 volunteers are scheduled to pick up litter at 70 locations throughout the city this month as part of Cleanup Columbia.
Volunteers will work along Columbia streets and trails as well as in streams and parks throughout the month for this city-wide litter pick up event.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event. The 2021 version of Cleanup Columbia looks different than previous years due to COVID-19. Instead of a single-day event with a post-cleanup lunch, volunteers are able to select their own day and time for cleanup.
Individuals still have time to sign up to volunteer.
There are two events where individual volunteers can join others:
- Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. on Gray Oak Drive in south Columbia
- Saturday, April 17, at 9 a.m. on Brown Station Road in Northeast Columbia.
Groups and families may also do self-directed cleanups. City staff will assign a location and provide the needed supplies.
