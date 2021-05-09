ELDON - When Trevor Vernon, mayor of Eldon, Missouri, walked up to the construction site that will become Eldon’s Rock Island Depot, he couldn’t help but smile.
Only a short walk from Vernon’s office at The Advertiser, Eldon’s local newspaper where he also serves as the publisher, Eldon Career Center students are rebuilding the depot. Efforts have been made to rebuild the depot in the past, but the most recent structure was destroyed in a tornado that hit Eldon in 2019.
Vernon hopes the new version will become even more vital to Eldon’s economy and its citizens.
“When it’s done, hopefully it’s like the hub of the community,” Vernon said. “And when people come into town, it’s like a visitor’s center. The chamber will be housed there. Hopefully there’ll be volunteers there during the weekend if the trail ever comes through, which we’re hoping it does.”
The depot served as a transportation center before the Rock Island Railroad became inactive in the 1980s.
The Rock Island Railroad used to stop at the depot, and where the old tracks were, the Department of Natural Resources will build the Rock Island Trail. Eldon Chamber of Commerce President Erin Rohwer hopes traffic from the trail will bring travelers to the visitors center.
“And our hope is that people going through biking walking along the Rock Island Trail will stop and look at what's in the depot once it's built,” Rohwer, whose chamber will be housed in the depot, said.
“If the trail goes through, absolutely [it will generate revenue for the town],” Vernon said. “There’s lots of possibilities there.”
The only roadblock to the trail being re-built is funding, and the Department of Natural Resources hopes to receive an endowment fund in the near future.
Many have advocated for the construction of the new Rock Island Depot because of the rich history of railroads in the town. In August of 2020, the city unveiled a mural to honor the Missouri Pacific Line and Rock Island Railroad’s ties to Eldon.
Vernon’s great-grandfather worked on the railroad.
“Yeah I didn’t know him, but I can tell you there's family stories that have been passed down through the years,” Vernon said. “His name was Chester, and he was a railroader, so there’s something kind of special about that, my grandfather always had a special spot for that.”
According to Vernon, the depot originated by accident.
“Where the train actually stopped was kind of a funny story,” Vernon said. “They tried to stop a little farther down the tracks and the train kept rolling back to here, which is kind of interesting.”
After the depot is finished, citizens like Vernon and Rohwer will be able to explore the history of the railroad town in the museum, housed in the repurposed depot.
“So there are a lot of people still around that have, you know, their parent or grandparent was a railroader,” Rohwer said. “And so they have a lot of artifacts that they're willing to donate and rotate through the depot to have a museum attached to it as well.”