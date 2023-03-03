FAYETTE - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources lifted the boil water order for Fayette Friday after cleaning the Park water tower.
Concerned with a potential exposure to bacteria, the department issued the boil water order last Friday, Feb. 24, after feathers were found in an overflow pipe screen on Park Tower.
Since then, Park Tower has been isolated from the water system. The other water tower, Givens, was inspected, cleaned and tested for bacteria.
Coliform, the bacteria of concern, is regularly found in the digestive tract of humans and animals. Givens Tower tested with zero presence of this sort of bacteria. However, a confirmed positive test would indicate possible fecal coliform or E. coli contamination, according to the CDC.
After tests returned negative for bacteria, the city said it began refilling Givens tower.
Park Tower will stay isolated from the water system until the tower is cleaned and tests negative for bacteria.