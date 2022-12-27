FULTON - Severe weather across the country is putting tension on the nation's natural gas system. Due to this, the city of Fulton is encouraging residents to conserve natural gas as much as possible with the hopes that the effort will reduce the demand of the energy source.
Winter weather increases the natural gas usage, which in turn, increases the cost for gas.
Last year, the city of Fulton encouraged residents to reduce their natural gas usage after finding that frozen gas wells in nearby states caused a decrease in supply.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the Fulton City Council said it paid over $3.4 million for natural gas over the duration of five days in February 2021. The city said it paid about $3 to $4 per dekatherm (the unit of natural gas), but over those five days, they paid around $224 per dekatherm.
The state ended up giving a five-year, $3.3 million loan, with no interest, to Fulton for future emergencies with its gas department. Fulton was the first municipality to receive an emergency state loan coming from a $50 million loan program intended to help electric and gas utilities.
The city said staff has adjusted thermostats in all city buildings to reduce the usage. The city encourages residents to turn down their thermostats 3 to 5 degrees as well.