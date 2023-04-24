GLASGOW — Almost three weeks after the polls closed, Glasgow voters finally found out who the newly-elected city representatives are.
Spencer Gerald, Arthur Westhues and Donna Burns will represent Glasgow on its Board of Aldermen. Gerald's seat represents the Central Ward, Westhues represents the South Ward, and Burns represents the North Ward.
Mayor Larry Neville, who was also sworn in at the meeting, appointed Renna Bean to the final open seat, which represents the Central Ward. Bean is the only incumbent to rejoin the board this election cycle.
The Missouri Ethics Commission previously said all five people who campaigned to run for the seats on the Board of Aldermen — Bean, incumbent North Ward Alderwoman Susan Freese, Michael Carter, Aaron Gouge and Jason Wright — did not meet the January deadline for a financial statement of intent.
Howard County published fully-reported, unofficial results shortly after the April 4 election, but the winning candidates have not been recognized. Freese received 21 of the 40 write-in votes in the Glasgow North Ward Aldermen election, Bean got the most votes of any candidate in the Central Ward election with four of 16 write-in votes, and Gouge led the South Ward election with eight of 21 write-in votes.
"I sit on the council now, so I'll be right here in this seat at the table," Bean previously said to KOMU 8 about the meeting to award the four open elected seats. "And I do plan, and they know, that I would like to have my seat back."
The city followed state orders and called all finishers behind those winners in descending order to ask if they wanted to join the board. Bean's disqualified status was negated by rejoining the board via mayoral appointment.
Freese claimed the city, the Howard County clerk, and the Missouri Ethics Commission are responsible for the deadline miss because of an error in getting the paperwork processed on time.
In March, KOMU 8 spoke with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce vice president Scott Morris, a Glasgow business owner and former alderman, who said he's concerned that ongoing infrastructure projects may be delayed if new and inexperienced members are elected to the Board.
Freese said, however, that she believes all who were elected to the board are passionate about serving the community.