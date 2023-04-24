GLASGOW — Almost three weeks after the polls closed, Glasgow voters are set to finally find out who will become the newly-elected city representatives.
The Missouri Ethics Commission previously said all five people who planned to run for the Glasgow mayor pro tem position and three seats on the Board of Aldermen — incumbent North Ward Alderwoman Susan Freese, incumbent Central Ward Alderwoman Renna Bean, Michael Carter, Aaron Gouge and Jason Wright — did not meet the January deadline for a financial statement of intent.
Howard County published fully-reported, unofficial results shortly after the April 4 election, but the winning candidates have not been recognized. Freese received 21 of the 40 write-in votes in the Glasgow North Ward Aldermen election, Bean has the most votes of any candidate in the Central Ward election with four of 16 write-in votes, and Gouge led the South Ward election with eight of 21 write-in votes.
"I sit on the council now, so I'll be right here in this seat at the table," Bean previously said to KOMU 8 about the meeting to award the four open elected seats. "And I do plan, and they know, that I would like to have my seat back."
The city has been discussing how to move forward with state officials and attorneys. Freese claimed the city, the Howard County clerk, and the Missouri Ethics Commission are responsible for the deadline miss because of an error in getting the paperwork processed on time.
In March, KOMU 8 spoke with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce vice president Scott Morris, a Glasgow business owner and former alderman, who said he's concerned that ongoing infrastructure projects may be delayed if new and inexperienced members are elected to the Board.
Freese also told KOMU 8 that she believes the situation is unfair and prevents Glasgow residents from expressing their voices.