HERMANN - The City of Hermann will hold a vigil Friday night honoring two police officers.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was shot and killed Sunday night at a Casey's convenience store after being called to investigate an "irate person." Another on-duty officer, Adam Sullentrup, was also shot. He was reported to be in critical condition as of Monday.
The vigil will be held at Hermann High School, 176 Bearcat Xing. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 7 p.m.
The high school parking lot is reserved for the families of the two officers, the Hermann Police Department, all first responders and Casey's employees. There will be limited parking for the general public at the middle school.
Family and friends are encouraged to wear black, blue or white.
Community member Chester Lansford works at The Piano Bar, a local bar. He shared how hard this week has been for the town.
"Nothing like that ever happens around here. It shocked the whole community," Lansford said.
He said the community put up blue, white and black ribbons around the town to commemorate both of the officers.
Lansford said the shooting of the officers was unexpected.
"You see it on the news, you know it's around, but it just don't happen around here," he said.
This Sunday, a public visitation funeral service and procession is scheduled to take place for Griffith. Those details can be found here.