HERMANN - Hermann residents began their week of commemoration Wednesday by lighting the town blue in honor of two police officers who were shot while on-duty in March.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was shot and killed after police were called to investigate an "irate person." Responding officer Adam Sullentrup was also wounded in the shooting. He's currently recovering in a Colorado rehab hospital.
Griffith wore badge number 503, while Sullentrup wore 508. As a result, Griffith was honored on Wednesday, May 5, and Sullentrup will be honored on Monday, May 8.
Throughout the week, residents are encouraged to show support by purchasing blue lights.
Hermann Lumber has been selling the blue bulbs to the community, while donating all sales to the officers' fund at People Savings Bank. Lisa Schulte, a Lumber employee and long-time Hermann resident, says the community has responded strong.
"As of yesterday I was already taking phone calls about the lights, if we had some available to purchase," Schulte said. "They've been coming in a lot today, I want to say probably 50 of them have at least gone out the door."
Hermann Lumber has sold around 350 in total, according to Schulte. After the announcement of lighting the town blue, she said those numbers have increased dramatically.
"I'm very proud to live in this community," Schulte said. "This is a small group, but they always come together for everyone, no matter what the tragedy, what the triumph may be."
Another local business, Ralph and Millie's, has participated by designing shirts for the community to wear. Twenty-year-old Jeremy Schluss thought it was important for the shop to do.
"There were some people that started contacting me about if I was going to make some shirts, so I hurried up and made a few designs and posted them on our Facebook page," Schluss said. "Everybody started commenting, sharing, and it started to go further than we thought it was going to."
By the end of its first round of sales, the store sold over 1,300 shirts. He estimates that they've raised over $15,000 to contribute toward the fund.
"It's just a way of being able to help the community," Schluss said. "I've grown up here, so the small-town has been close to me, so it's just another way of helping to keep their memory alive in town."
A Facebook post from the city of Hermann asks residents to wear "Hermann Strong" apparel from Ralph and Millie's, along with blue and black ribbons. It also urges people to bring greeting and gift cards for both officer's families. Griffith badge stickers will be available for pick up at City Office, located at 1902 Jefferson St.