Hermann residents plan to celebrate two police officers who were both shot while on-duty, the city announced on Facebook.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was shot and killed in March after being called to investigate an "irate person." Responding officer Adam Sullentrup was also wounded in the shooting.
Griffith will be honored on Wednesday and Sullentrup will be honored on Monday.
The Facebook post asks residents to wear "Hermann Strong" apparel along with blue and black ribbons.
It also urges people to bring greeting and gift cards for both officer's families. Free Griffith badge stickers will be available for pick up at City Office.