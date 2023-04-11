COLUMBIA - A federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses the city of Laurie and its police department of allowing officers to stop, detain and cite drivers they believe have communicated to other drivers about upcoming police or speed traps.
The lawsuit, filed by Evelyn Whitworth, names the city and Laurie police officer Nick Shoemate as defendants.
It claims police have cited individuals "for violation of an ordinance that no reasonable officer would believe the individuals had violated, without reasonable suspicion or probable cause to believe they had violated any law, and in retaliation for the individuals having engaged in expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment."
According to the lawsuit, Officer Shoemate stopped Whitworth in November 2022 and cited her for failing to dim her lights after she flashed her vehicle lights to warn others of Shoemate's presence. Whitworth claims she was communicating caution to other drivers and was not driving with her high beam lights on.
Whitworth claims this light flashing is "a normal custom," and claims this does not violate any state or local laws.
According to Whitworth, Shoemate told her she potentially endangered "his police officer partner’s life in danger by flashing her lights, and stated if a 'bad guy' saw her flashing her headlights the 'bad guy' could go kill his partner."
Whitworth further claims the city of Laurie "has a pattern and practice of permitting, condoning, and/or otherwise allowing police officers to cite drivers for flashing their lights as a warning communication to other drivers."