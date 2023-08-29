MEXICO - Kiwanis Lake in Mexico's Plunkett Park is completely overrun with algae. However, the city of Mexico is forming a plan to restore the lake and help with its upkeep, according to Chad Shoemaker, director of Mexico Parks and Recreation.
"It's going to take years to complete," Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said the lake is in particularly bad condition because of the recent extreme heat and the persistent drought conditions, which cause more nutrients to remain stagnant in the lake.
Kiwanis in particular has a build up of phosphorous, and any sudden removal of algae buildup could be dangerous for the lake's fish, according to Shoemaker.
While the algae bloom on Kiwanis Lake does make fishing very difficult, it does not pose any safety risks to park visitors.
Lynn Milberg, environmental services program director at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, says a number of factors can contribute to algae buildup.
"What has been introduced into the system is any nutrients that could be from fertilizer, agricultural runoff, wastewater, whatever it may be gets concentrated into a water body," Milberg said.
Milberg said the DNR always is on high alert for alerts of blue-green algae.
"These ones specifically are capable of producing toxins. So those are the ones that can make animals and people sick," she said.
Kiwanis Lake's non-toxic algae bloom means a longer-term solution is being searched for. According to Shoemaker, the city has already been thinking about different plans to renovate the lake.
"We have to weigh different options and costs," Shoemaker said.
More information about different kinds of algae blooms and whether or not they are toxic can be found here.